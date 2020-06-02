FC Goa ropes in Redeem Tlang for 2020-21 Indian Super League

“I am overjoyed. I have always been an admirer of FC Goa and now to call myself a Gaur, it is one of the best moments of my life. I have enjoyed my time at NorthEast but I am thrilled to have the chance to challenge for the biggest honours in Indian football here. Playing in front of the passionate football fans in Goa and alongside some of the best players in the country will be an amazing experience. I can’t wait to get started,” stated Redeem Tlang, as reported by FC Goa’s official website.