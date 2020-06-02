FC Goa ropes in Redeem Tlang for 2020-21 Indian Super League

Today at 12:31 PM
FC Goa have completed the signing of winger Redeem Tlang for the 2020-21 Indian Super League, which marked their first Indian signing in the build-up to the next season. The footballer played for the Northeast United FC over the last two seasons and has been an influential player in the setup.
Having started his senior career with Shillong Lajong FC back in 2013, Redeem Tlang then subsequently moved to Northeast United FC in 2018 and has been a regular for the ‘Highlanders’ until the end of the last season. FC Goa roped in the winger for the upcoming 2020-21 Indian Super League, with him moving out of the north-eastern region for the first time in his career.
“I am overjoyed. I have always been an admirer of FC Goa and now to call myself a Gaur, it is one of the best moments of my life. I have enjoyed my time at NorthEast but I am thrilled to have the chance to challenge for the biggest honours in Indian football here. Playing in front of the passionate football fans in Goa and alongside some of the best players in the country will be an amazing experience. I can’t wait to get started,” stated Redeem Tlang, as reported by FC Goa’s official website.
The 25-year-old winger got his share of luck in the I-League during his Shillong Lajong days, but it was his stay with Northeast United FC that earned him recognition in India. He played an influential role in their top-four finish in the 2018-19 ISL and Goa fans hope he can do the same. So does FC Goa owner Akshay Tandon as he added that Tlang's presence will make a significant difference to the team.
“Redeem is a player we have admired for some time now. He has impressed everyone over the last two seasons in the Indian Super League with NorthEast United. I am sure his pace and ability will make a significant contribution to the team,” said Akshay Tandon.
