Sandro Tonali prefers move to Inter and Juventus over PSG, asserts Massimo Cellino

Brescia owner Massimo Cellino has revealed that Sandro Tonali will reject offers from other countries as he prefers to stay in Italy with clubs like Inter Milan and Juventus linked with a move. The 20-year-old has also been linked with a move outside Italy with Barcelona and PSG interested.

Sandro Tonali has made only three senior appearances for the Azzurri, but he’s already the talk of the town and a potential target for many of the top sides in Europe including the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and even Liverpool. The Brescia youngster has been the lone shining star for the club this season with them sitting at the bottom of the Serie A table before it was suspended, with 12 games left to save their skin.

But in the scenario that they don't save themselves and do get relegated again, the club could lose two of its best players in Sandro Tonali and veteran Mario Balotelli. While the striker has been reportedly unhappy at the club and is set to cancel his contract, Tonali is a different matter. Reports have indicated that the Bresica midfielder is looking to stay in Italy with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus also interested in a move for the 20-year-old.

That was confirmed by Massimo Cellino who admitted that the youngster will snub lucrative overseas deals and settle for Inter Milan or Juventus if an offer is made from their end. The Brescia owner also revealed that Barcelona made a £65-million offer for the playmaker before the pandemic, but it was turned down by the Italian side.

“Inter and Juve are the destinations he prefers. De Laurentiis (Napoli president) has offered me 40 million, Fiorentina wants him too, but his destiny is pretty much written. Before Covid, Barcelona had offered 65 million-plus two very interesting young players, one was a full-back. I believe that the Catalans received an answer they didn't like, and not from Tonali,” said Cellino, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport.