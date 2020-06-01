Philippe Coutinho wants to come back to Premier League at some point, claims Kia Joorabchian

Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has revealed, for the second time, that his superstar client would like to return to the Premier League in the future. The Brazilian has struggled since he left for Barcelona and not even a loan spell at Bayern Munich has helped him find his groove again.

For Liverpool, letting Philippe Coutinho go to Barcelona proved to be the perfect move with the Brazilian effectively funding both their Champions League and now their Premier League winning team. However, for Coutinho, the switch to Barcelona had the worst kind of impact possible as the attacker struggled to perform to his potential at the Camp Nou. That saw the Brazilian leave less than eighteen months later to Bayern Munich with many hoping that it would turn his future around.

The move did help Coutinho do, comparatively, well but he never managed to hit the standards that many expected from him. That has seen reports indicate that the Bavarians are not looking to make his move permanent after the club let the option to make it permanent expire. But amidst reports that the 27-year-old doesn’t want to go back to Barcelona, his agent Kia Joorabchian has admitted that a move back to England is in his future.

"He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point. It may not happen this year, it may happen this year -- we don't know. We really have not discussed anything for now," Joorabchian said, reported ESPN.

The Brazilian has made an impact at the club with him amongst the top creators in the German top tier but inconsistency and Coutinho’s lack of confidence has hurt his standing at the club. It has seen Thomas Muller played ahead of him and the German has thrived, which saw Bayern opt not to take up the option to make the move permanent. But Joorabchian said that with Coutinho’s loan spell expiring at the end of the month, it’s “up to Bayern Munich whether or not they want to extend”.

"It's up to Bayern Munich whether or not they want to extend the loan. It's purely Bayern's decision, we have a will to stay, and we will see about next season when we get back to this 'new normal.' We've had some conversations with Bayern about next season already," he added.