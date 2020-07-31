West Bengal ready to host first and second division I-League matches, asserts IFA

Today at 3:46 PM
The Indian Football Association (IFA), which governs football activities in the state of West Bengal, has stated that they are ready to host the I-League and second division I-League for the upcoming season. But the final go-ahead will be given only after the state government’s approval.
In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is planning to host its domestic leagues in centralized venues. With the Indian Super League set to be staged in either Kerala or Goa, the AIFF had already hinted that Kolkata is likely the possible venue for all matches in the I-League next season. The Indian Football Association (IFA) which governs football activities in West Bengal stated that they are ready to host the second division I-League for the new season as well.
"We will like to host all the matches but it's subject to the (West Bengal) government's approval. We will take the preparation as per their guidelines," said IFA secretary Joydeep Mukherjee, as reported by News18.com.
The official already had two rounds of meeting with the state government and a review on the same would be done next month. Meanwhile, the AIFF has adjourned the number one state association in a performance assessment for the year 2019-20.
"It's a teamwork, one individual cannot achieve this big. Awards like these are a big motivation to drive you further. The target is to keep our number one ranking intact,” added the IFA chief.
