West Bengal ready to host first and second division I-League matches, asserts IFA

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is planning to host its domestic leagues in centralized venues. With the Indian Super League set to be staged in either Kerala or Goa, the AIFF had already hinted that Kolkata is likely the possible venue for all matches in the I-League next season. The Indian Football Association (IFA) which governs football activities in West Bengal stated that they are ready to host the second division I-League for the new season as well.