Newly appointed East Bengal coach Francisco Bruto Da Silva ready for 'great challenge'

East Bengal's new coach Francisco Bruto da Costa, who was appointed ahead of the new season, has stated that he is ready to take up a 'great challenge' and has claimed that he loves pressure situations. The Goa-based footballer worked as assistant manager for Northeast United FC back in 2016.

East Bengal has tried all possible ways to make a breakthrough into the top tier Indian Super League, but have not succeeded in doing so. With the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) deciding to stick with 10 teams for the upcoming season, the ISL aspirations of the ‘red and gold’ brigade are all but over, but the club announced Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as its new coach, with them set to continue with him for the next I-League season.

“The club had approached me a couple of months back to discuss in general about the club and also regarding players. Finally, on July 29, I decided to sign the contract and join the club," said Francisco Bruto Da Costa, to Goal.com.

“East Bengal is a big club. For me, it is not important whether they play in ISL or I-League. That was never the question. East Bengal has achieved a lot over the years and they have a very rich history. It was an honour and privilege to join such a club especially in their centenary year,” added the former Northeast United FC assistant coach.

The Goa-based manager also worked as a deputy for the Indian U14, U17 and U19 sides, while he was also at the AIFF Elite Academy. Bruto Da Costa holds a ‘A’ Licence Coaching Certificate, conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and also a Pro Licence under AFC. But, taking charge of a club like East Bengal is a different ball game altogether, even though the newly appointed coach is ready to take up the challenge.

“I enjoy pressure situations and I am really looking forward to working in Kolkata. Since childhood, pressure works as a motivation for me to work even harder. So I was very happy to take up this great challenge,” stated Bruto Da Costa.