ISL clubs request FSDL to reduce franchise fee to compensate financial crisis

According to the existing rules, each of the Indian Super League franchises pays approximately ₹ 13-16 crore as franchise fee to the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDl) every season. Even though the clubs receive a profit from the central pool, which ranges around ₹ 13 crores, they suffer an overall loss of around ₹ 30 crores per season. With the financial crunch suffered owing to the pandemic situation set to force the matches to be played behind closed doors, the clubs have requested the FSDL to truncate the franchise fee for this upcoming season, which would reduce the losses incurred by them to a considerable extent.