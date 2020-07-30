Reports | Manchester City set to sign Valencia’s Ferran Torres for £24.5 million
Today at 11:34 AM
Manchester City are reportedly set to sign Valencia starlet Ferran Torres in a deal worth £24.5 million plus add-ons. The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the rising stars of Spanish football and became the youngest player in Los Ches’ history to play 50 La Liga games for the club.
With Liverpool storming to the Premier League title, sources from within the club indicated that Manchester City believed they needed more star quality in their squad to help change their fortunes next season. However, while the Cityzens are reportedly targeting a defensive overhaul this summer, the loss of Leroy Sane and David Silva has seen the club make their first foray into the transfer market with a move for Ferran Torres.
The Guardian has reported after less than a week of negotiations, Manchester City and Valencia have come to an agreement over a £24.5 million deal for the 20-year-old. Torres finished the extended 2019/20 season as one of the standout Valencia stars with him doing relatively well while the Los Ches struggled with internal problems. Not only that, it was a record breaking season for the youngster as he became the youngest scorer for the club in the Champions League and also the youngest in Valencia history to play 50 league games.
The Guardian further revealed that the deal could rise to £27 million with add-ons with Valencia submitting as they didn’t want to lose the 20-year-old for free once his contract expired next summer. The Spaniard will reportedly sign a five year contract with the club and reports indicated that the Cityzens, however, are not done with their business as the club are now looking to reinforce their back-line with the likes of Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly and a few others on their shortlist.
Ferran Torres from Valencia to Manchester City, here we go! Paperworks time and total agreement reached today for €27M (with add ons). Ferran will sign his contract until June 2025 as new Citizens player. 🔵🤝 #MCFC #ManCity #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2020
More details 📲 https://t.co/LfjT3SVsoe
