Reports | Manchester City set to sign Valencia’s Ferran Torres for £24.5 million

The Guardian has reported after less than a week of negotiations, Manchester City and Valencia have come to an agreement over a £24.5 million deal for the 20-year-old. Torres finished the extended 2019/20 season as one of the standout Valencia stars with him doing relatively well while the Los Ches struggled with internal problems. Not only that, it was a record breaking season for the youngster as he became the youngest scorer for the club in the Champions League and also the youngest in Valencia history to play 50 league games.