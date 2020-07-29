Would love to return to either Premier League or Championship as manager, admits Hernan Crespo
Today at 3:42 PM
Former Chelsea and Inter Milan start Hernan Crespo has admitted that he would love to manage a team in either England’s Premier League or Championship in the near future. The Argentine retired from football in 2012 and has since been coaching at various clubs across Europe and South America.
Once football’s most expensive player, Hernan Crespo failed to live up to his hype at Chelsea and made less than 50 Premier League appearances for the Blues. However, the Argentine thrived in Italy and for Argentina with his playing career eventually coming to an end with Parma in 2012. Since then, however, the 45-year-old has been training as a coach with spells at Banfield, Modena and Parma’s youth team.
However, while Crespo is currently managing Defensa y Justicia in Argentina, the former Chelsea and AC Milan star admitted that he would like to one day do the same in England. The 45-year-old confessed that he is looking to follow in the footsteps of Jose Mourinho, Marcelo Bielsa and many others with the move to England and but he is looking to be his coaching style will be his own.
“I was very happy playing in England, going to training, very happy with the fans. That is why today as a manager I would like to be able to relive that. I admire the Premier League and even the Championship, too,” Crespo told the Daily Mail.
“I admired Marco van Basten, Romario but I couldn’t be Van Basten or Romario, I had to be Hernan Crespo. I will simply try to put my name on the map without imitating anyone. For me it’s about identity. I like the managers who have identity like Pep Guardiola or Diego Simeone or Jurgen Klopp.”
