Reports | West Ham make QPR’s £20 million rated Eberechi Eze their top summer target

Having survived the 2019/20 Premier League season, West Ham are now looking to improve their squad with David Moyes at the helm. The former Manchester United and Everton boss has been kept on for the remainder of his contract with the Hammers not looking to appoint anyone new. However, reports have indicated that the London club are set to make wholesale changes to their team with a few players set to leave.

Albian Ajeti, Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and a few others are reportedly on the chopping block as the club looks to raise funds to reinforce their team ahead of next season. The Guardian has reported, however, that at the top of their list of reinforcements is Eberechi Eze with the highly rated Queens Park Rangers’ starlet impressing the Hammers' scouts. The 22-year-old has also been scouted by the likes of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace , Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion after a fantastic season in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder finished his season with 14 goals and the Guardian further reported that Moyes is a big admirer of Eze and is looking to make the move over the summer window. However, the report has further indicated that Brentford’s Saïd Benrahma is their second option if Eze does sign for another club. Benrahma also impressed the Hammers' scouts after he finished his 2019/20 Championship season with 17 goals and 9 assists and has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Arsenal and a few other Premier League clubs.