Frank Lampard convinced me to sign for Chelsea over another club, admits Timo Werner

Former RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has confessed that a talk with Frank Lampard convinced him to sign for Chelsea with the Blues’ boss and Petr Cech playing a big role in the move. The German international signed for the Blues in a £45 million move with the striker set to earn €10 million a year.

While the 2019/20 Premier League season is over, Chelsea still have a few more games to play with them playing in the FA Cup and the Champions League. The Blues are set to play Arsenal in the final of the former tournament and Bayern Munich in the second leg of the round of 16 in the latter competition. However, that hasn’t stopped the club from reinforcing their side with moves for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already confirmed and completed.

The duo could be joined by Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz with the German international heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. Yet that move could be more than a possibility if Frank Lampard gets involved as Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have revealed that the Blues’ boss played a key role in them signing for the club. The Moroccan midfielder admitted as much weeks ago but Werner emphasized the role that Lampard played in a recent interview and admitted that the Blues’ boss was the “main point”.

“[Lampard] was the main point. We talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me. He is a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me as a guy. He knows me now a little bit better and it fits very good between us and now I am happy to be here,” Werner told Chelsea’s official website.

“When you have a decision to go from your old club and you come to a big club like this, it was for me a dream which came true because Chelsea is a very big club. I know of the players before when they won the Champions League with Drogba, with my new manager Frank Lampard, Petr Cech as the technical advisor, it is like a little dream for me but I want to become, not a same player like them, but I want to be part of a new era here so I will play to try to give my best.”