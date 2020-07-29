Earning hosting rights for 2027 AFC Asian Cup will be tough, claims AIFF

All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das has stated that India ending up as the hosts of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup will be tough even though they have already placed their bid. India will host the 2021 FIFA Women's U17 World Cup and then the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

India has been a favoured destination for FIFA events since the successful hosting of the 2017 U-17 World Cup, which saw the tournament register record attendance. Securing the rights to host the 2021 U-17 Women’s World Cup followed soon while landing the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup job was a bigger achievement. The AIFF has already submitted its bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, but according to the apex body, the other bidders will pose a tough competition given that their infrastructure and facilities are top class.

"Although we have submitted our bid (to host), there are some big footballing nations who pose a big challenge. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Uzbekistan have also expressed their interest. Given the fact that Qatar would host the FIFA World Cup in 2022, facilities and infrastructures would be top class. We’ll see and look into our strategies," stated Kushal Das, general secretary of the AIFF, during a Live Chat.

After great response at the U-17 World Cup, which saw India break the record that was set during the FIFA U20 World Cup in Colombia (13,099,29) to mark the most attended Youth World Cup, the AIFF is eyeing greater heights. The FIFA U17 Women's World Cup will kick-off on February 17, 2021, with the final set to be played on March 7.

"Once we hosted the U17 World Cup in 2017 we were confident to host more International events. Although the preparation for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup has been dented because of the pandemic we are confident to pull this off successfully. We were convinced to earn the hosting rights for this one as well as the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2022," added the official.