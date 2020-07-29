Carlo Ancelotti has asked me to stay but I’m open to good offers, admits Richarlison

Despite Carlo Ancelotti asking him to stay at Everton, Richarlison has confessed that should a good offer cross his table, he would be open to taking it and leaving Goodison Park. The Brazilian signed from Watford in the summer of 2018 and has since become one of Everton’s best players.

Despite many mocking Everton for spending well above £50 million for a move for Richarlison in the summer of 2018, the Brazilian has gone onto make a sensational impact. He finished as the Toffee’s top scorer in his debut season with 13 goals in 35 appearances despite the club struggling for consistency. This season saw Marco Silva, the man who brought Richarlison from Watford, sacked but despite that, the 23-year-old netted 13 goals in 36 appearances.

He formed a lethal partnership alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin and was reportedly subject to a £85 million bid from Barcelona in the winter window. However, while the rumours around the forward’s future have subsided, the 23-year-old admitted that he would be open to leaving Goodison Park should a good offer come his way. Richarlison also added that Carlo Ancelotti has asked him to say but should an offer come, he would consider it as “that's part of football”.

"It's all been talked about, he's already told me he's counting on me for another season, he asked me to hold on for a bit. Though it all depends, if a good offer were to come in, we sit down and talk, that's part of football. We're still talking about these details, working things out. He's bringing in new players, so we'll sit down and talk, but I think I can hold on for another season,” Richarlison said reported Sky Sports.

The Toffees struggled immensely in the 2019/20 as they flirted with the relegation zone before Marco Silva was eventually given the sack. Things changed under interim manager Duncan Ferguson before Carlo Ancelotti took hold of the reigns permanently after he signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club. However, despite their struggles, Richarlison admitted that he’s confident he can keep improving under Ancelotti and believes that the club have a lot more to offer.

"I've developed considerably at Everton, so much so that I made it into the Brazil squad. I believe that this is one of my greatest achievements. I can only develop further now with the arrival of Ancelotti, he's someone who's always talking to me every day. So it's now just a case of developing, and to continue - continue scoring goals, helping my team.

"Of course during the season we had a bad spell, we couldn't meet our objective, but I was always there giving everything, scoring goals and helping my teammates. I believe that Ancelotti will make changes to the team and we'll improve next season and I'll be able to score even more goals,” he added.