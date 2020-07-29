Biggest regret is not celebrating winning the I-League with our fans, reveals Srinjoy Bose

Mohun Bagan official Srinjoy Bose regrets that they are not being able to celebrate even after winning the I-League, because of the pandemic. The American stock exchange NASDAQ paid tribute to the club on the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day by displaying their logo and colours in their billboard.

It has been exactly 109 years since Mohun Bagan defeated East Yorkshire regiments in the final of IFA Shield, thus becoming the first Indian club to lift the trophy - a day which has been celebrated each year since then as the ‘Mohun Bagan Day.’ The year 2020 is also a historic year for the club, as they merged with ATK and will ply their trade in the ISL next season, followed by their I-League triumph. But, Mohun Bagan general secretary Srinjoy Bose admitted that he regrets the fact that they haven’t been able to celebrate the league win as expected owing to the lockdown.

"Mohun Bagan winning I-League and we are not being able to celebrate with the fans with the trophy is the biggest regret. It is a huge disappointment. Some things you propose and God disposes. But we are hopeful that someday we will get the trophy and celebrate but it is too early to say," Srinjoy Bose said reported Goal.

"We have been adjusting to a new reality. For the past four months, we have been doing a lot of things in a way that we haven't done before. Now we are living in a virtual world. If meetings and classes can happen online then why not celebrations," added the official.

Even the Mohun Bagan Day was cancelled due to the pandemic situation and will be held online for the first time ever. Meanwhile, in the wake of the occasion, the American Stock exchange, NASDAQ, paid tribute to the historic club by displaying the logo and colours of the club on its billboard in Times Square, New York.

The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!!



Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!#JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vA5z8ia92T — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 28, 2020