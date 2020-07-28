Unfair France Football cancelled Ballon d’Or because Robert Lewandowski could have won, admits Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

However, France Football announced earlier last week that they would not award the Ballon d’Or for the first time since its inception because they believed there was a “lack of sufficient fair conditions”. They cited the coronavirus as the leading factor for that as it forced the Ligue 1 and a few others into ending their season early. Yet, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted that Bayern Munich are unhappy at the decision as it could have seen Lewandowski potentially win the award. He also added that the award could have been handed out and it’s unfair that the decision was made to cancel it.