UEFA did not handle Manchester City's FFP case properly, claims Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Manchester City were handed a two-ban from the Champions League, in February, after the club was found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016. The Premier League club took legal actions against the ruling, while the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) looked at all the evidence before drawing a final conclusion. The ban on Manchester City was eventually overturned while the fine imposed was reduced from €30 million to €10 million. However, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge doesn't believe that the UEFA did a good enough job and criticized the body for the way they’ve handled Manchester City’s case.