SOPs announced for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season

The organisers of the Indian Super League have announced the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the new season that is set to kick-off in November later this year. The teams will be divided into three groups and the SOPs will see teams from a group playing their home matches at one venue.

Although we are not expecting the starting whistle by late November, the Indian Super League organisers have already laid down the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the new season. As reports, either Goa or Kerala are is likely to stage the competition, with the final decision to be declared on August 7. The 10 participating teams will be divided into three groups, with four teams in Group A and the remaining six teams divided into two groups of three each. Each group will play their home games at one venue and travel to other venues for their away matches.

“For example, let’s say all south clubs (Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters) are in Group A at one venue. So Kerala Blasters will play all their home games (9) at the venue where they are housed and three ‘away’ games against Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennaiyin at the same place as they are in their pool,” said a source, as reported by IANS.

Apart from this, there will be a medical team assigned along with a League Hygiene Officer, who will oversee issuing operational directives and implementing the same across the board. Meanwhile, all those who are involved with the league will be divided into three groups - a High Protection Group, a Medium Protection Group, and a General Protection Group.

The High Protection Group will consist of players, team officials, and their co-residents including family members accompanying them. The Medium Protection Group will consist of league staff, broadcast staff, club management officials, and hotel staff, while the General Protection Group will comprise the accredited agency staff. All the members of the groups will be regularly tested. The schedule for the new season will be announced by August 31, while the pre-season is expected from October 1-10.