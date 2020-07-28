Romelu Lukaku has lot of room for improvement, claims Antonio Conte

With Juventus in transition, few expected Inter Milan not to win the title but the Old Lady stepped up and performed when it mattered. That combined with the Nerazzurri’s struggles with injury and form saw then fall short but they’re still in the running to finish second in the league. However, that wouldn’t be possible without the goals that either Lautaro Martinez or Romelu Lukaku have scored with the two men thriving at the San Siro.

Lukaku netted twenty-three league goals since his summer move from Manchester United , a list that includes four in his last five games. Yet despite that, Antonio Conte believes that the 27-year-old still has room for improvement and that is something that he wants to see over the next few years. The Inter Milan boss further added that it’s “important that they each raise the bar and try to grow even more.”

"He is a footballer who has room for improvement. In some game situations, he can and must improve. As I said after the [Genoa] match, we are talking about an atypical footballer. Despite his size and his strength, he is also fast, with the ability to score goals like the one against Genoa in the 93rd minute. It's up to him and his desire to improve. The important thing is that each of us is hungry to raise the bar and try to grow more and more," Conte told Inter TV.