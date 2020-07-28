Reports | Aston Villa to demand nothing less than £80 million for Jack Grealish
Today at 4:25 PM
With Aston Villa are safe for another top flight season, their next problem is Jack Grealish’s future but reports have indicated that the club aren’t willing to budge on an £80 million fee for their star. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away with Europe’s biggest sides interested.
Despite interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and a catalogue of other clubs over the last year, Jack Grealish has remained steadfast in his goal to help Aston Villa stay up. However, now that the Villains have survived their first season back in the Premier League, the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away. Reports have indicated that the England U21 international is open to leaving his boyhood side but only for the right move.
That has piqued the interest of Manchester United who are reportedly the midfielder’s top suitors this summer but the Times has reported that Aston Villa have slapped a £80 million price tag on Grealish. With the club safe from relegation, the Villains are under no pressure to sell their best asset and the Times has reported that they’re unwilling to lower their valuation. However, this might scare off the Red Devils despite them reportedly set to receive a £100 million windfall from their qualification to the Champions League.
The Red Devils, like many other clubs, have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and are thus are unwilling to spend so much on one player. Not only that, the Times further reported that the club are looking to sell the likes of Andreas Pereira, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sánchez and Marcos Rojo in order to help improve the team.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Jack Grealish
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Aston Villa
- Manchester United
- Manchester City
- Tottenham Hotspur
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.