Reports | Aston Villa to demand nothing less than £80 million for Jack Grealish

That has piqued the interest of Manchester United who are reportedly the midfielder’s top suitors this summer but the Times has reported that Aston Villa have slapped a £80 million price tag on Grealish. With the club safe from relegation, the Villains are under no pressure to sell their best asset and the Times has reported that they’re unwilling to lower their valuation. However, this might scare off the Red Devils despite them reportedly set to receive a £100 million windfall from their qualification to the Champions League.