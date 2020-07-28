Reports | Arthur Melo keen to negotiate immediate exit from Barcelona

Despite selling Arthur Melo in a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic to Juventus this summer, Barcelona are still looking for the midfielder to finish out his contract with the club. The 23-year-old will join Juventus once the season is over but his contract with the La Liga giants runs until the Champions League campaign is over but things have reportedly changed. Unhappy with the way Barcelona has treated him, Goal has reported that Arthur has no interest in playing for the club again.