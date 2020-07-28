Reports | Arthur Melo keen to negotiate immediate exit from Barcelona
Arthur Melo is reportedly enraged at the way Barcelona has treated him with the midfielder reportedly refusing to return to the club from Brazil. The former Gremio midfielder signed for the La Liga giants in the summer of 2018 but despite impressing, has been sold to Juventus this summer.
Despite selling Arthur Melo in a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic to Juventus this summer, Barcelona are still looking for the midfielder to finish out his contract with the club. The 23-year-old will join Juventus once the season is over but his contract with the La Liga giants runs until the Champions League campaign is over but things have reportedly changed. Unhappy with the way Barcelona has treated him, Goal has reported that Arthur has no interest in playing for the club again.
With the La Liga campaign over, the team was given a break and Arthur reportedly used that to go back to Brazil. However, with the players set to return back ahead of their round of 16 second-leg clash against Napoli, Goal reported that Arthur has refused to do the same. ESPN further reported that the two parties are now negotiating the midfielder’s early release from his contract with his lack of playing time and various other issues playing a part.
Reports have further indicated that the relationship between Barcelona and Arthur has soured over the last few weeks with the midfielder’s last appearance coming off the bench towards the end of June. He hasn’t featured in any of the six games after his move to Juventus was confirmed and ESPN has reported that Barcelona are looking to take action against the midfielder for breaching his contract.
