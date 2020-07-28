Manchester City will have less time but we will make changes to our squad, proclaims Txiki Begiristain

With the elongated Premier League season finally over, Manchester City now have to concentrate on their foray into the Champions League. The Cityzens have one leg into the quarter-finals after winning 2-1 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu but will have to ensure that they do go through with an equally impressive performance in their second leg. However, with only seven weeks separating the 2019/20 and the 2020/21 Premier League seasons, the turnaround will be rapid.

That will also affect the transfer window with the Cityzens set to bring in reinforcements before next season starts. The Guardian has reported that the club has made in-roads into several potential moves and Txiki Begiristain has admitted that everyone at the club are “working a lot” because they have to be ready. The Cityzens’ sporting director further added that they will only open their doors for business after the Champions League is over which will make things even harder.

"We are working a lot, we have to be ready. It will be a strange window because people have to move fast, we have to bring in players who can improve our squad but also it means that maybe someone can leave. It will be strange also because we have the Champions League so we have to wait to move forward until the Champions League is finished. We might have less time than ever but we’ll have time to make the changes we need to improve the squad,” Begiristain told Manchester City’s official website.