ATK Mohun Bagan recommended that FSDL remove salary cap on players in the ISL

Today at 8:40 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan proposed for removal of the salary cap of ₹ 16.5 crores per team/per season to the Indian Super League organisers. Mumbai City FC, backed by the City Group also supported their fellow competitors when the matter was put forward in a meeting with the 10 teams a month ago.
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) had a clear stance regarding the maximum amount that can be used by a team for the inclusion of players in their squad - it cannot exceed ₹ 16.5 crores per team/per season. But, during a meeting attended by representatives of the 10 teams a month ago, ATK-Mohun Bagan proposed that the organizers remove the salary cap when they asked for feedback regarding foreign player’s participation in the 2020-21 season and future editions. It was learned that Mumbai City FC, a team owned by the City Football Group also supported ATK-Mohun Bagan over the same issue.
“This was proposed during FSDL’s meeting with the clubs a month ago and removal of price cap is a suggestion the ISL will be studying. It is too early for ISL to adopt no salary cap but this can be done in the near future. Not only that, but ATK Mohun Bagan also had support from Mumbai City FC, which is backed by the same group as Manchester City,” said a source close to the ISL.
The sixth season of the ISL saw a reduction of the salary cap from ₹ 17.5 crores to ₹ 16.5 crores, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from spending big. Mumbai City FC has loosened their purse strings to offer Hugo Boumous ₹ 1.6 crores for a transfer from FC Goa. Even though the Gaurs denied such claims, reports suggest that Mumbai City FC is close to signing the French-Moroccan footballer ahead of the new season.
