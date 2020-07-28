ATK Mohun Bagan recommended that FSDL remove salary cap on players in the ISL

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) had a clear stance regarding the maximum amount that can be used by a team for the inclusion of players in their squad - it cannot exceed ₹ 16.5 crores per team/per season. But, during a meeting attended by representatives of the 10 teams a month ago, ATK-Mohun Bagan proposed that the organizers remove the salary cap when they asked for feedback regarding foreign player’s participation in the 2020-21 season and future editions. It was learned that Mumbai City FC, a team owned by the City Football Group also supported ATK-Mohun Bagan over the same issue.