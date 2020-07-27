Tottenham will not spend £100 million but we will improve, proclaims Jose Mourinho

Yet with Spurs set to lose both Michel Vorm and Jan Vertonghen over the next few days, the club are in need of a rebuild as Jose Mourinho has an ageing squad in his hands. But despite that, the former Chelsea boss admitted that while Tottenham won’t spend £100 million, they are looking to improve the squad and keep their best players will doing so. He also added that this is a team that belongs in “third or fourth” and his aim is to get them there.