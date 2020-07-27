Tottenham will not spend £100 million but we will improve, proclaims Jose Mourinho
Today at 2:47 PM
A draw on the final day ensured that Tottenham would finish in a Europa League place but Jose Mourinho admitted that Spurs won’t spend heavily over the summer to improve the team. The North Londoners are set to lose both Michel Vorm and Jan Vertonghen and will need reinforcements over the summer.
In the end, goal difference was more than enough to keep Tottenham inside the top six as they leapfrogged over Wolves into sixth place. The Molineux side were beaten thoroughly by Chelsea on the final day which meant that a point against Crystal Palace was enough for Spurs but Roy Hodgson’s men ensured that Spurs had to work hard for that point. It ensured that the North Londoners will be playing European football next season in the Europa League.
Yet with Spurs set to lose both Michel Vorm and Jan Vertonghen over the next few days, the club are in need of a rebuild as Jose Mourinho has an ageing squad in his hands. But despite that, the former Chelsea boss admitted that while Tottenham won’t spend £100 million, they are looking to improve the squad and keep their best players will doing so. He also added that this is a team that belongs in “third or fourth” and his aim is to get them there.
"When all the players are available, we showed in this last period where we belong. I don't know, maybe in this period, after lockdown, we finished third or fourth in the table. So that's where we belong. I want to have my team, my players, not a medical room full of players,” Mourinho revealed reported the BBC.
“I want a pitch full of players. Of course as a squad, the main thing is to keep our very good players and after that improve the squad. Are we going to buy 10 players? No. Are we going to buy players for £100m? No. We are going to improve."
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Jose Mourinho
- Jan Vertonghen
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Uefa Europa League
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.