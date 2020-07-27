Reports | Premier League sides in UEFA competitions to be given extended break before next season
Today at 9:48 PM
Reports have indicated that the Premier League clubs still in the Europa and Champions League could start the 2020/21 season late if they reach the end stages of the competitions. The two competitions are set to begin in August after all five of Europe's major leagues have concluded their seasons.
With the Premier League season now over, the focus turns towards the Champions League and the Europa League with the two competitions set to being from August. While the Champions League will take place in Portugal, the Europa League will take place in Germany with them being held as mini tournaments. However, Sky Sports has reported that the Premier League is looking to hand teams participating in said European competitions extra time off with them looking to hand said teams a guaranteed 30 days rest period.
Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the four English clubs still in the Europa League and Champions League which could see their season start late. Sky Sports further reported that the matter will be discussed at the next Premier League AGM which takes place in early August. If the vote does go for the extra leave, then it would see Manchester City and Chelsea’s season start as late September 22nd should they make the Champions League final.
With the Premier League planning to start the 2029/21 season from September 12th, that would mean a ten day delay for either the Cityzens or the Blues. The same does apply for Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers should they make the Europa League final as it would see their season start as late as September 20.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Uefa Europa League
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Manchester City
- Chelsea
- Manchester United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.