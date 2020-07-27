Reports | Chelsea step up their pursuit for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz
Today at 8:57 PM
With their place in next season’s Champions League secured, Chelsea have reportedly intensified their chase for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz. The German international has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last few months with the Blues reportedly his top suitor.
Widely regarded as one of the most gifted youngsters in Europe, Kai Havertz has seen interested in him skyrocket over the last few years. The German international became the third youngster player to net 50 Bundesliga goals earlier this season with only Christian Pulisic and Julian Draxler ahead of him. However, despite netting 20 goals in all competitions last season, Havertz struggled to maintain the same level of form this season but eventually finished with 17 goals.
That has seen the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and a few other sides interested in the past although the Blues have been his only suitors over the last few months. The Stamford Bridge side are looking at reinforcements to help improve Frank Lampard’s team with moves for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already completed. However, with their place in the Champions League secured, the Guardian has reported that Chelsea have now stepped up their pursuit of Kai Havertz.
The report revealed that the midfielder has already told Leverkusen that he wants to join the Blues and while the Bundesliga side are asking for €90 million, the Guardian has reported that Chelsea are hoping to come to an agreement. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea and Havertz have already come to an agreement over personal terms with Havertz signing a five-year deal. The Blues also targeting defensive reinforcements with Jan Oblak, Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Tagliafico and Andre Onana on their shortlist.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Kai Havertz
- Frank Lampard
- Timo Werner
- Hakim Ziyech
- Bundesliga
- English Premier League
- Chelsea
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Bayern Munich
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.