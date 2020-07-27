Reports | Chelsea step up their pursuit for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz

That has seen the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and a few other sides interested in the past although the Blues have been his only suitors over the last few months. The Stamford Bridge side are looking at reinforcements to help improve Frank Lampard’s team with moves for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already completed. However, with their place in the Champions League secured, the Guardian has reported that Chelsea have now stepped up their pursuit of Kai Havertz.