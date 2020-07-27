Manchester United need to drop David De Gea if they want to win league titles, asserts Roy Keane

Roy Keane has admitted that the Red Devils need to drop David De Gea and find themselves a new goalkeeper if they ever want to start winning league titles again. The Spaniard was once the best in his position but his struggles over the last few years have caused serious problems for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished their season in third place despite fans and critics alike claiming that the Red Devils wouldn’t finish above sixth. But the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the January window transformed Manchester United with the duo playing a key role in the club’s rise to third place. However, after his performances in the FA Cup semi-final, the talking point was not on Manchester United but on David De Gea.

The Spaniard has made more than a few costly mistakes over the course of the season but still managed to finish the season with 13 clean sheets in the Premier League. Yet despite that, Manchester United legend Roy Keane proclaimed that his former side needs to do away with the 29-year-old and sign a better goalkeeper or else they’ll never win a league title. Keane added that there are better goalkeepers out in the world and the Red Devils need to stop depending on De Gea.

"I’ve never been a big fan of his. He makes far too many mistakes, big mistakes that cost United big points. We talk about recruitment, it’s a difficult part of the game. That’s just my opinion. If Manchester United want to challenge for league titles, they need a better goalkeeper. They need a change, they’ve done it before. I don’t know what the big song and dance is about a goalkeeper, Man United have been doing it for years,” Keane told Sky Sports.

"Strikers are dropped or sold, same with midfielders, but for some reason, with goalkeepers, they think we have to stick with the goalkeeper for a bit longer than others because of something they did two or three years ago. The game doesn’t work like that. We’ve seen Liverpool get onto another level when they’ve improved the goalkeeper. What’s the big deal? If he’s not doing it, he’s making mistakes, then make a change. There are good goalkeepers out there."