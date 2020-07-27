Have no doubt that Lionel Messi will retire at Barcelona, admits Josep Maria Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confessed that he has ‘no doubt’ that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club as he wants to retire at Camp Nou. The Argentine is one of the best players in the world but has reportedly been considering a future away from Spain.

The 33-year-old finished as the club’s top scorer, over and above his twenty-plus assists, with 30 goals which put him well ahead of second placed Luis Suarez by eleven goals. That combined with Antoine Griezmann’s struggles, their issues in midfield and a lack of consistency at the back saw Barcelona give up a two point lead with the Catalan giants finishing five points behind. It saw Messi, whose deal expires at the end of next season, admit that his side was “weak” and “inconsistent” which is why Real Madrid won.

That combined with the rumours that Messi is considering a move away from Barcelona has many within and outside the club concerned for their future. However, Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted that he has no doubt Messi will sign a new deal with the club before his current one expires. The Barcelona president also added that the Argentine has told him “many times” that he wants to retire at Camp Nou.

"Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign," Bartomeu said reported Sky Sports.

The La Liga giants have numerous contract issues but arguably their biggest problem, beyond Messi’s contract, is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s deal. The goalkeeper is considered to be one of the best in his position but has also been linked with a move to England in the near future. But Bartomeu admitted that a new deal for the German is the club’s top priority because of how important to the club he is.

"For me, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Not just for his quality as a goalkeeper, but also for his personality as a player, his manner and the way he relates to people. He's a mainstay in the dressing room and for the future. For a goalkeeper, he's very young and he's already in the elite. At 28, he's one of the three best in the world,” he added.