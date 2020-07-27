Frank Lampard has done better job than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims Roy Keane

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in charge of Manchester United since December 2018, Frank Lampard was only appointed as Chelsea's manager before the start of the current season, with the latter not getting much time to gauge the strengths and weaknesses of the squad. However, over the course of this season both teams have had their ups and downs, but still managed to register top-four finishes, thus qualifying for the Champions League. That has seen Roy Keane claim that Frank Lampard has done a better job, even though the Red Devils finished ahead of the Blues in the third place.