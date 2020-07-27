Frank Lampard has done better job than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims Roy Keane
Today at 3:59 PM
Roy Keane believes that Frank Lampard has done a better job as a manager as compared to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2019/20 season. Both Manchester United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League for next season as they finished in third and fourth place respectively in the final points table.
While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in charge of Manchester United since December 2018, Frank Lampard was only appointed as Chelsea's manager before the start of the current season, with the latter not getting much time to gauge the strengths and weaknesses of the squad. However, over the course of this season both teams have had their ups and downs, but still managed to register top-four finishes, thus qualifying for the Champions League. That has seen Roy Keane claim that Frank Lampard has done a better job, even though the Red Devils finished ahead of the Blues in the third place.
"Frank's done a better job, I have to say. I expect them to be there or thereabouts, but the way they've played, the way Frank comes across, he comes across really well. There's no-nonsense about him, he's made big decisions, he's brought a lot of young players in, good players, good quality, but they've needed an opportunity, they took it. They finished in the top four and obviously if they can win an FA Cup... great achievement,” said Roy Keane, to Sky Sports.
"But as Frank is reminding everybody, he's not getting too carried away getting in the top four, but it's a huge step forward for Chelsea again," added the ex-footballer and a seven-time Premier League champion with Manchester United.
Chelsea were hit with a transfer ban just before the start of the season and were forced to integrate youngsters from their academy, who were backed by Lampard and it eventually paid dividends. The former ex-footballer also played an instrumental part in two top signings for the upcoming season – Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, with the Blues on course to rope in Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Roy Keane
- Frank Lampard
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Timo Werner
- Kai Havertz
- Hakim Ziyech
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Manchester United
- Chelsea Fc
- Bayer Leverkusen
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.