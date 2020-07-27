FC Goa refutes Hugo Boumous' announcement of contract termination  

FC Goa has recently claimed that Hugo Boumous remains a contracted player with the club, even though the footballer has stated that he has parted ways with the Indian Super League outfit. The French-Moroccan footballer joined the club during the 2017-18 season and has been a mainstay ever since.

One of FC Goa’s most prized possessions, Hugo Boumous took top social media on Monday to announce that the footballer has ended a three-year stint with FC Goa along with a few heartfelt comments. But, within an hour, the club addressed that Hugo Boumous still remains a contractual player with the club and there’s been no agreement reached with any club regarding the matter. The statement further added that the club would like to stay away from any ‘communication; that states otherwise.

"The club would like to state that Hugo Boumous continues to remain a contracted player with FC Goa. There is no agreement that has been reached with any other club on the same. At this moment, the club would like to distance itself from any communication that may claim otherwise," read FC Goa’s official statement.

Boumous had a brilliant 2019-20 Indian Super League, with the footballer scoring 11 goals and assisting 10 other, in a season which saw the ‘Gaurs’ finish at the top of the table and qualify for the AFC Champions League next season. In the Instagram post, Boumous even thanked the club for the support they’ve given in the past two years, but that seems vague with the club suggesting otherwise.

“Dear Goa, I would like to announce that my journey with @fcgoaofficial is over. It has been a hard decision to make. I'm Grateful to have represented the colours and the state of Goa across India. Thanks for all the love I received from the fans during the 2years spending with you," said Hugo Boumous, on Instagram.

Club Statement: Hugo Boumous pic.twitter.com/2TeiLKFjEw — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 27, 2020