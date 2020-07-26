Reports | Borussia Dortmund targeting Lille’s Jonathan Ikone to replace Jadon Sancho

With the Bundesliga season over, reports have indicated that Jadon Sancho’s time at Borussia Dortmund may be over despite the club confident over keeping the starlet. Manchester United have been persistently linked with a move for the 20-year-old with the Red Devils looking at a potential move somewhere in the region of £50 million. However, that has caused the deal to come to a standstill as while Dortmund are willing to sell, the Bundesliga giants aren’t willing to go below £90 million for the forward.

Not only that, the club has further indicated that they’re unwilling to budge on that figure with them not in a hurry to sell Sancho as he does have two-years left on his current contract. However, with the Englishman linked with a move away, Dortmund are looking at replacements and the Times has reported that Jonathan Ikone is amongst their top choices. The Signal Iduna Park side are also looking at Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica but Ikone’s form for LOSC Lille has impressed the club.

The 22-year-old earned his first-cap for France last September on the back of his performances for Lille and has reportedly been valued at £41 million, less than half of what Dortmund are asking for Sancho. However, while the Times has reported that Dortmund have initiated discussions, reports have indicated that Lille are also in no hurry to sell. The club are already set to lose Victor Osimhen to Napoli in the coming weeks for a reported fee of more than £60 million and thus won’t be forced to sell anyone to balance their books.