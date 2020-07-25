Reports | Barcelona to listen to offers for Antoine Griezmann in summer window
Today at 1:27 AM
Despite only signing Antoine Griezmann last summer after a protracted transfer saga, reports have indicated that Barcelona are set to listen to offers for the 29-year-old this summer. The 2018 World Cup winner signed for the La Liga giants in a €120 million but he hasn’t made the greatest impact.
While Barcelona looking to rebuild their squad having already brought in Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal for Arthur Melo, but amidst reports that the La Liga giants are in serious financial problems, the club are looking to cut their squad down to size. That has seen the likes of Emerson, Moussa Wague and a few others all linked with a move away and reports have indicated that it's to fund a summer rebuild with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Paul Pogba amongst others heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou.
However, ESPN has reported that Barcelona are set to listen to offers for Antoine Griezmann as well with the Frenchman struggling to make the impact the club expected. The 29-year-old signed from Atletico Madrid last summer in a deal worth €120 million but has struggled to adjust to hit the same heights in his first season at Camp Nou. The Frenchman has netted 15 goals in all competitions this season and that has placed him behind only Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the club.
Yet with Paris Saint-Germain and a catalogue of clubs from England interested in a move for Griezmann, the La Liga giants are not in a hurry to sell the Frenchman. The 29-year-old signed a contract until June 2024 with Barcelona and the club are reportedly open to waiting for the best possible offer before they make their decision.
