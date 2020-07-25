Reports | Barcelona to listen to offers for Antoine Griezmann in summer window

While Barcelona looking to rebuild their squad having already brought in Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal for Arthur Melo, but amidst reports that the La Liga giants are in serious financial problems, the club are looking to cut their squad down to size. That has seen the likes of Emerson, Moussa Wague and a few others all linked with a move away and reports have indicated that it's to fund a summer rebuild with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Paul Pogba amongst others heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou.