Napoli haven’t received any offers for Kalidou Koulibaly as of yet, confirms Cristiano Giuntoli
Today at 1:32 PM
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed that the club haven’t received any offers for Kalidou Koulibaly despite him being heavily linked with a move away. The defender is considered to be one of the best in the world but is reportedly considering leaving Naples for a new challenge.
Speculation about Kalidou Koulibaly’s future at Napoli has been growing amidst reports that the Senegalese defender is considering his future away from the club. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England, Italy and Spain with Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and a few others all interested in a move. However, while the defender has three years left on his current contract at Naples, Napoli are open to considering any offers that come their way.
Reports have indicated that Manchester City are Koulibaly’s top destination with the Senegalese keen to play under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium in the near future. But despite that, Cristiano Giuntoli has admitted that Napoli hasn’t received any offers for the defender at the moment but confirmed that the club has received offers in the past for Koulibaly. The Napoli sporting director also added that the club are set to discuss the 29-year-old’s future with him but are in no rush to make any decisions.
“At this moment, we haven’t received any offers. Koulibaly had important offers in the past and a great deal of interest, but we are in no rush to make decisions. We consider our players important and will discuss the situation with them,” Giuntoli said reported Goal.
