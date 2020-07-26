Napoli haven’t received any offers for Kalidou Koulibaly as of yet, confirms Cristiano Giuntoli

Reports have indicated that Manchester City are Koulibaly’s top destination with the Senegalese keen to play under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium in the near future. But despite that, Cristiano Giuntoli has admitted that Napoli hasn’t received any offers for the defender at the moment but confirmed that the club has received offers in the past for Koulibaly. The Napoli sporting director also added that the club are set to discuss the 29-year-old’s future with him but are in no rush to make any decisions.