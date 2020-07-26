Everton need to try and rebuild the way Liverpool built their team, reveals Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 3:04 PM
Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Everton need to re-build their team and copy the blueprint that Liverpool used to build their Premier League and Champions League winning teams. The Toffees have struggled this season which saw them sack Marco Silva and appoint Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement.
Despite spending well over €300 million over the last few years, Everton have still struggled to make any inroads into the Premier League with a catalogue of managers failing. The likes of Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva struggled to get the best out of the team with Silva sacked by the Toffees earlier this season. The Portuguese was given time to help move the club further up the Premier League table but while they finished eight last season, Silva struggled this season.
Instead, the club flirted with the relegation zone before Carlo Ancelotti was brought in as a permanent replacement. However, while the Italian has done well with the Toffees since replacing Silva, the former AC Milan boss admitted that the club needs to be patient with the project. Ancelotti also added that they need to try and rebuild their squad the way Liverpool built theirs with the aim being a side that is successful in the long-term.
"First of all, we have to be a little bit patient because it takes time to improve. If you consider what Liverpool did, I think Liverpool started the project five years ago and they are at the top. We have to try and do the same. We have to keep the high ambition, high motivation and day by day to try to improve," Ancelotti told ESPN Brasil.
