Eden Hazard has been afflicted by weight of Real Madrid shirt, claims Fabio Capello

However, things haven’t gone according to plan for the forward with him only making 21 appearances in his debut season for the Los Blancos. That combined with the fact that he contributed to just eight goals has seen Hazard admit that this has been his worst season in his career but Fabio Capello believes that something else affected the Belgian. In an interview, the former Real Madrid boss admitted that the weight of expectations and the Real Madrid shirt caused Hazard problems but things could change next season.