Eden Hazard has been afflicted by weight of Real Madrid shirt, claims Fabio Capello
Yesterday at 11:23 PM
Former England and Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello has opined that Eden Hazard has failed to perform for the club because the Belgian has struggled with the weight of the Los Blancos shirt. The former LOSC Lille star signed for the La Liga giants last summer but has failed to live up to expectations.
After a deal worth up to a reported £130 million and years of speculation, Real Madrid finally signed Eden Hazard last summer. The Belgian joined the Los Blancos as their marquee signing of the summer, alongside Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and a few others, after putting up a career best season in terms of numbers. The 29-year-old thrived at Chelsea and slowly became one of the best in the world which many expected Hazard to continue doing at Real Madrid.
However, things haven’t gone according to plan for the forward with him only making 21 appearances in his debut season for the Los Blancos. That combined with the fact that he contributed to just eight goals has seen Hazard admit that this has been his worst season in his career but Fabio Capello believes that something else affected the Belgian. In an interview, the former Real Madrid boss admitted that the weight of expectations and the Real Madrid shirt caused Hazard problems but things could change next season.
"He hasn't been the player he was at Chelsea and he was injured for a long time, he hasn't adapted. I've always thought of him as a great player but the Real shirt weighs heavily and Hazard has sunk this year. It's clear that he'll be better next season," Capello said reported Sky Sports.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.