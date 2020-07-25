Wilfried Zaha’s future depends on the offer Crystal Palace get, asserts Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson has revealed that while Wilfried Zaha has already told him he would like to move on, Crystal Palace will only let the Ivorian leave for the right offer. The former Manchester United star has struggled to find his footing this season but has still been linked with a move away.

Despite Arsenal and Everton making late bids for his services, the failure to shell out £70 million for Wilfried Zaha’s signature meant that the Ivorian would stay at Selhurst Park. That, however, is set to change this summer as Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Zaha has made it clear that he wants to move on from the Eagles. Despite his struggles this season, the Ivorian has still been linked with a move away amidst interest from Italy, Germany, and England.

Yet while no move has materialized, the Times has reported that the 27-year-old is coming to the end of his time at Crystal Palace with the summer window set to see him leave. The Eagles’ boss Roy Hodgson confirmed the same but admitted that everything will depend on the offer that the club gets from Zaha’s suitors. Hodgson also added that at the moment neither he nor the club have an answer with them waiting to see what transpires.

“That’s the $64,000 question that one, always. Wilf has made it clear ever since I came to the club, really, that he would like to move on and find some pastures new. But of course he is a very valuable player and the club realises his value. Everything will depend on what sort of offers the club receives for him,” Hodgson said reported the Times.

“Or maybe we satisfy his wishes and allow him to go after giving good service to the club for a period of time. Quite frankly I have no answer. . . it will be a matter of seeing what transpires. He is a top-quality player and it is a matter for [chairman] Steve Parish. They will have to take any offers into consideration. I’m pretty certain that I will be consulted, but the final decision will be a club one.”