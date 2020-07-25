Jamie Vardy is one of the best strikers in the world, claims Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has confessed that in his opinion, the Premier League’s top scorer Jamie Vardy is one of the best strikers in the world. The Englishman has done exceptionally well this season for Leicester City with him one of the key reasons why they’re in contention for Champions League football.

While Leicester City and Jamie Vardy have struggled to hit the same levels they were performing at before the lockdown, the Foxes are still on the precipice of Champions League football. The permutations and combinations for them to finish in the top four on the final day makes for an interesting watch but none of this would be possible without Vardy’s goals. While the 33-year-old has only managed four since the restart, he still leads the race for the Golden Boot with 23 goals.

That’s two goals more than Danny Ings, three ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah four behind on 19 goals. That has seen Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers claim that Vardy is one of the best strikers in the world and that he believes the 33-year-old can repeat this feat again next season. Rodgers also admitted that next season, the Foxes and Vardy will get to show their skill on the European stage which will change their reputation.

"At present, you have to see Jamie Vardy as one of the leading strikers in world football. When we go into Europe next season, at whatever level that he is, again he will be able to demonstrate that. I said when I came in he's a world-class striker and thankfully next year he'll have the chance to show that on the European stage," said Rodgers in his pre-match press conference.

"This is a guy who comes in every day and his mentality is to train and to work. There are very few sessions he will ever miss. Behind it all, he has that wonderful personality. He's very selfless and supports the younger players; he's good value with the senior players. I love working with him. We all want him to finish as the highest scorer, which would be a remarkable achievement considering his age and everything. For me, the age doesn't really come into it. He's absolutely fit as anything,” he added.