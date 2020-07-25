Have got great confidence that I’ll play for England again, admits Danny Ings

Southampton striker Danny Ings has confessed that he believes he will play for the England national team again in the near future as he believes he'll add to his one cap. The 28-year-old was touted for an England call-up before the March friendlies and Euros were cancelled over the coronavirus.

Much like Michail Antonio’s form has helped West Ham battle against relegation, Danny Ings’ goals have helped Southampton stay in the Premier League for another season. The Saints have been one of the standout sides since the restart with Ings slowly climbing up towards the top of the golden boot charts. His six goals since the lockdown has pushed the Southampton number 9 to twenty-one goals for the season with him only two behind the pole position.

However, Ings’ form for the Saints this season had him contention for another England call-up with many touting him to replace the then injured Harry Kane at the Euros. That dream, however, was curtailed once the March friendlies and 2020 Euros were pushed over the coronavirus but Ings still believes he will add to his one cap. Since Roy Hodgson handed him his first and only appearance for the Three Lions in 2015, Ings hasn’t played for his country but the 28-year-old has faith that his time will come again.

“I don’t think I’d ever want to be that one-cap man. Once you’ve dipped your toe in you want more and more. To be in the position now with good form, it gives me great confidence that hopefully one day I can be among that group again,” Ings told the Times.

The 28-year-old has been one of the standout players off the season with him in contention for the Player’s Player of the year award. He was also in contention for the Football Writers Award but finished in the top fifteen behind eventual winner Jordan Henderson with Ings’ named alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mane amongst others. Yet the Saints forward admitted that it wouldn't have been possible without his season-long loan spell from Liverpool last term, as it helped him get ready for this season and find the right performance level.

“Coming down here and trying to adapt, it did take a season to do that. I scored eight goals last year, so I wasn’t flying like I wanted to be. I had a few small niggles here and there. This season, it has all come together really well and it shows all the hard work that has gone into it physically and mentally."

“I feel like when people have looked at the season I’ve had here they do assume this is my comeback season and it’s actually not. It’s a myth and it can be quite frustrating at times. I’ve not had any serious injuries for a number of years now. I’ve had a few niggles here and there, like every player has, but apart from that I’ve been fit for a long time. I feel in great shape," he added.