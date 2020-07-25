Convinced that we’ve got Arsenal on right path but we need time, admits Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has confessed that while he believes Arsenal’s board and owners have got the club on the right path again, they need time to get the boat running straight again. The Gunners have struggled this season with their place in a UEFA competition now down to them winning the FA Cup.

The Gunners will bring their 2019/20 season campaign to an end against relegation-threatened Watford knowing that they’re out of contention of a European place. A win against the Hornets will only take the club as high as eighth in the league which will be their lowest finish since 1995 and it puts them out of the running for a top-six place. However, a win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final will give Arsenal a place in the group-stages of the Europa League.

Failure to beat the Blues, however, will mean that the Gunners will fail to qualify for European football for the first time in 25-years and it will also result in a major loss in revenue. But despite the odds being against them, Mikel Arteta admitted that he believes that the club are on the right track but they need time to help the Gunners get there. The Arsenal boss also added that there is a tough road ahead of the team and he wants the fans to have faith with the club’s hierarchy.

“I came here and I knew the challenge. I am so convinced that we are going to do it right but we need a little bit of time. The fans when they get nervous it’s normal. For me, it’s not that they get nervous, it’s frustration. This club and its history is there. People are relating this badge with success, with joy, with trophies and emotions. We can’t change that and we must not try to change it. Because it makes us big and we only have to think like that,” Arteta said reported Goal.

“For me it’s the only way to think about this club and the future of it. If we are all in the same place on that we will make it, but we have to do it and then transmit it to the players, to every member of the staff and then to the fans. If we do that and we are together with that mindset we will do it.”