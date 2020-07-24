West Bengal awarded top performer as per assessment by AIFF

Today at 3:31 PM
West Bengal was awarded as the top performer by the AIFF under its performance assessment based system based on various criteria. Maharashtra and Kerala were placed second and third, while the AIFF mentioned that the ranking system was very well defined and fair in line with the strategic goals.
According to the assessment of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), West Bengal was the top performer among all states under its performance assessment system based on various criteria including grassroots development, the conduct of leagues and other tournaments. Some of the criteria used for assessing each state were coaches education (AIFF D-certificates course), grassroots development consisting of Baby Leagues and AIFF E-certificate courses, Referee Education and Accreditation endorsements. The points were awarded were based on the activities carried out by the governing bodies of each state.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Kerala were placed second and third respectively, according to the overall assessment. AIFF general secretary stated that the ranking system was very well defined and fair in line with the strategic goals of the apex body. The official feels that the appointment of Development Officers by AIFF in different states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have shown significant improvement of the game in the respective states.
"The appointment of Development Officers by AIFF in different states has added immense value and states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have shown significant improvement from the previous years and hopefully will soon be ranked amongst the top in future years," said Kushal Das, as reported by The Times of India.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.