West Bengal awarded top performer as per assessment by AIFF

According to the assessment of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), West Bengal was the top performer among all states under its performance assessment system based on various criteria including grassroots development, the conduct of leagues and other tournaments. Some of the criteria used for assessing each state were coaches education (AIFF D-certificates course), grassroots development consisting of Baby Leagues and AIFF E-certificate courses, Referee Education and Accreditation endorsements. The points were awarded were based on the activities carried out by the governing bodies of each state.