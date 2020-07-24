Shilton Paul signs for Chruchill Brothers after 14 years at Mohun Bagan

Indian goalkeeper Shilton Paul has signed for Churchill Brothers after playing 14 seasons at Mohun Bagan, during which he won several trophies for the club. Paul also played for Indian Super League outfits like Kerala Blasters FC, ATK, and Chennaiyin FC on loan from the Kolkata-based club.

It was back in 2006 that Shilton Paul graduated from the Tata Football Academy and was inducted into the Mohun Bagan setup. Even though he initially played a second fiddle to Sangram Mukherjee during the early days, he was a regular for the Mariners soon. During his 14-year career at the Kolkata Maidan, the custodian won three Federation Cups, two I-Leagues and several Calcutta League titles. Shilton Paul recently signed for Churchill Brothers FC, ending his long association with the Mariners, even though he never thought of leaving the club someday.

I had never thought that I would leave Mohun Bagan one day to play for another club. But, that is part of a professional’s life. There were ups and downs during my time at Mohun Bagan but it was a memorable journey. I am feeling nostalgic. I can’t predict the future but if a situation arises, I would love to be back at the club,” said Shilton Paul, as reported by the Times of India.

The Kolkata-based footballer was involved in short stints in the Indian Super League with Chennaiyin FC, ATK and Kerala Blasters FC on loan from Mohun Bagan. Shilton is looking forward to playing for Churchill Brothers FC and give his all out in the upcoming season of the I-League.

“It is going to be a new journey for me. It is a very good and well-known club and I am happy to join them. I will try to give my best and win the I-League title,” added the 2008 I-League bet goalkeeper award winner.