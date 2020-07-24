Sandesh has to go out and play in some foreign league, opines Shanmugan Venkatesh

Indian national team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh stated that Sandesh Jhinghan has to go out and play in overseas leagues even, but not necessarily in Europe. The central defender is without a club at present, with Kerala Blasters FC parting ways with the footballers earlier this year.

Sandesh Jhinghan, who played one of his best matches in his career in India’s historic 0-0 result against Asian champions last year, the footballer, suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. Just when he was set to take the field after a speedy recovery, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. But, it was even more shocking when Kerala Blasters FC, the club where he gained prominence, released him during the off-season, leaving him without a team for the moment.

Even though there’s no doubt that the stopper would be no short on suitors in the Indian Super League, Indian national team assistant coach Shanmugan Venkatest stated that the Chandigarh-born has to go out and play in overseas leagues, but not necessarily in Europe.

"We need players like Sandesh inside the field. I think Sandesh has to go out and play in some foreign league, not necessarily Europe. It is the right time for him. The reason why I am saying this is because everyone keeps asking 'how can we improve Indian football'. My answer to this question is that at least 8 or 9 Indian players should go and play outside of India,” said Shanmugan Venkatesh, during an Instagram chat.

"Even in Asia, we have the J-League, the UAE league, among others. I think Sandesh is now ready to play outside India. He is a very committed player and wants to play every game," added the footballer.

Meanwhile, Sandesh Jhinghan is all geared up for the new season, whether he plays in India or not. He wants to win trophies, which have eluded him till now and also wants to help India play in the FIFA World Cup.