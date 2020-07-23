We will do everything to win the FA Cup now, asserts Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has stated that Arsenal will go all out to win the FA Cup and qualify for the Europa League, following a disappointing loss against Aston Villa this week, which shattered their chances of a top-six finish. The Gunners will finish outside the top-six for the first time since 1995.

Even though Arsenal got a new life with impressive wins against Liverpool and then Manchester City, they’ve hit the low once again with a 0-1 loss to Aston Villa after that. With the result, the Gunners’ chances of a top-six finish are over this season, with just one match left. But, they are in the final of the FA Cup and will face Chelsea in the title clash on August 1 at the Wembley Stadium.

However, despite that Mikel Arteta is pretty furious about the way they’ve lost to Aston Villa and stated that the football they played against Villa was not good enough. The Spaniard also added that the club could have gotten into the Europa League via their league position but will now do everything in their power to do it via the FA Cup.

"In my opinion you can't come here and play like this. It's not good enough and you can't play with this mentality. We could have got into the Europa League, but now we have to win the FA Cup and we have more pressure. But we will do everything to win the FA Cup now,” said Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, a banner was flown over the Emirates Stadium, which read ‘Back Arteta, Kroenke Out,’ as a protest against the owner of the club Stan Kroenke. But, the manager clearly stated that Kroenke, the board and the sporting director has backed him throughout and they are excited for what’s ahead.

"The Kroenkes and the board and the sporting director, I have their full backing. I have that 100% - the fans have to believe what I'm saying. We are putting a strong plan together to do as much as we can in a short period and the league table doesn't lie. The top teams in certain areas are better than us. We know the challenge, it's really big and we're excited for what we have ahead of us,” added the manager.