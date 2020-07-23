Villarreal appoint former Arsenal and PSG boss Unai Emery as their new manager on three year deal
Today at 6:01 PM
La Liga side Villarreal have appointed former Arsenal manager Unai Emery as their new head coach with the Spaniard signing a three-year contract with the Yellow Submarines. The former Sevilla boss parted ways with Arsenal in November after an intense eighteen month spell with the North London side.
Villarreal ended the La Liga season in fifth place and qualifying for a Europa League place despite barely escaping relegation last season. The Yellow Submarines spent a large portion of their 2018/19 season inside the relegation zone despite being tipped for a mid-table finish but things changed with Javi Calleja’s appointment in January. The Spaniard ensured that the club would survive the season and lead them to a top five place in the 2019/20 season.
However, despite Villarreal impressing under Calleja’s tenure, the club opted to let the Spaniard go and replace him with former Arsenal and PSG boss Unai Emery. The 48-year-old has signed a three year contract with the La Liga side and will be unveiled on Monday in a press-conference but has been out of work after parting ways with Arsenal in November. The Yellow Submarines have confirmed the move and, in a statement, revealed that they’re happy they got their man after intense negotiations.
“Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons. Unai Emery is a well-respected coach with vast experience in football around the world, and has managed top-level clubs such as Paris Saint-German and Arsenal FC. Furthermore, he also knows La Liga perfectly, after two successful spells at Sevilla FC and Valencia CF,” reads the statement released by the club.
💛💛 Welcome @UnaiEmery_! 💛💛https://t.co/IkLXttcwVa pic.twitter.com/tUui5ChDCP— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 23, 2020
