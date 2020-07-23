Villarreal appoint former Arsenal and PSG boss Unai Emery as their new manager on three year deal

However, despite Villarreal impressing under Calleja’s tenure, the club opted to let the Spaniard go and replace him with former Arsenal and PSG boss Unai Emery. The 48-year-old has signed a three year contract with the La Liga side and will be unveiled on Monday in a press-conference but has been out of work after parting ways with Arsenal in November. The Yellow Submarines have confirmed the move and, in a statement, revealed that they’re happy they got their man after intense negotiations.