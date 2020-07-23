Real Madrid were convinced we could win without Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Luka Modric

Luka Modric has admitted that Real Madrid always believed that they could continue winning trophies even after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. The Portuguese giant left for Juventus and while the club struggled in the 2018/19 season, things have changed with them lifting the 2019/20 La Liga title.

Few expected Real Madrid to lift the La Liga title this term with Barcelona favourites to lift their third consecutive Spanish league title. But having spent heavily over the summer, the Los Blancos turned the tide in their favour with the appointment of Zinedine Zidane towards the end of the 2018/19 season. That saw the Madrid giants battle their rivals for the trophy although their form after the lockdown ensured that title number 34 was coming home.

But that wasn’t the case last season as the Los Blancos endured a miserable transition season without either Zinedine Zidane or Cristiano Ronaldo. Both men left in the summer of 2018 and their outlook for any trophies looked bleak which meant for the first time in a long time, Real Madrid finished the season without a trophy. But in an interview, Luka Modric admitted that the club knew that drought wouldn’t end as they were convinced they could win without Ronaldo with Zidane returning mid-way through the 2018/19 season.

"It is not necessary to discuss how important Cristiano was for Real Madrid. But I must say that we were not overwhelmed by the fact that he was not there in the sense that we could not have the same ambitions. We were convinced that we would continue to win without him,” Modric said reported Goal.

The former Tottenham midfielder does turn 35 in a few months and has only one year left on his current deal at the club which has seen him linked with a move away. The likes of Inter Milan, Inter Miami and a few other sides have all been interested in moves but Modric admitted that he would like to see out his playing days with the Los Blancos. He also added that while Real Madrid rarely keeps players beyond a certain age limit, he is looking to change that and break the norm.

"Who wouldn't? But we will have to see what the club wants. Madrid is my home, but it's Madrid who decide what is best for the club. I know that midfielders rarely stay here until the age of 35. If Madrid consider I'm not suitable [any more], I'm prepared for that option. Nothing would change my emotion towards the club. However, I hope to break the norm,” he added.