No guarantees for anything but Liverpool won’t stop improving, claims Jurgen Klopp

After losing a heartbreaking title race in the 2018/19 season, many expected Liverpool to be amongst the top two sides with Manchester City walking away with another title. However, injuries and various other issues for the Cityzens saw Liverpool start the season at breakneck pace and they eventually proved to be too much for Manchester City to handle. That has seen Liverpool break their 30 year first-tier title drought with their last top flight league title coming at the end of the 1989/90 season.

However, despite ending the drought, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confessed that the club will not stop improving with their internal challenges pushing them to do even more in the league. He also added that while there are “no guarantees for anything”, the Reds will keeping trying to challenge for everything within their sight as he believes a few players within his squad still have to showcase their best abilities.

"We will not stop. We will not stop. We have challenges, internal challenges. We can improve, obviously. We have the players. Naby [Keita] played pretty much only the last part of the season. We pretty much have the chance to take another step. But we have to, because the others will not sleep. There are no guarantees for anything, other than we will try," Klopp told Sky Sports.