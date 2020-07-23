Mohun Bagan gives bonuses to I-League winning players and staff

Even though the I-League was terminated midway through the season owing the Covid-19 outbreak, Mohun Bagan was crowned as the champions with their unassailable lead at the top of the points table with four matches to spare. It was their second I-League triumph and the fifth domestic league win - the most by any team in Indian football. On Thursday, it was announced that the club has paid the title-winning bonuses to all their players, coaches and ground staff, as promised.