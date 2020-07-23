Mohun Bagan gives bonuses to I-League winning players and staff

Today at 8:58 PM
I-League champions Mohun Bagan have paid their title-winning bonuses to all their players, coaches, and ground staff. The Mariners will play in the Indian Super League season in the upcoming season, with the historic club merging with former top-tier franchise ATK earlier in January this year.
Even though the I-League was terminated midway through the season owing the Covid-19 outbreak, Mohun Bagan was crowned as the champions with their unassailable lead at the top of the points table with four matches to spare. It was their second I-League triumph and the fifth domestic league win - the most by any team in Indian football. On Thursday, it was announced that the club has paid the title-winning bonuses to all their players, coaches and ground staff, as promised.
"With immense pleasure, we wish to inform you that as per our commitment, today we have paid the I-League 2019-20 winning bonus to all coaches, players, support staff and office staff including ground staff,” said a statement issued by the club.
Earlier this month, the unpaid salaries of the players had already been cleared but the bonuses were still pending, until Thursday. In what was the biggest merger in Indian football, Mohun Bagan joined hands with top-tier club ATK in January. The newly formed club, ATK Mohun Bagan will play in the Indian Super League from the upcoming season.
In another development, the historic club will not celebrate the ‘Mohun Bagan Day’ this year, citing the pandemic situation, but will felicitate Gurbux Singh (Hockey) and Palash Nandy (Cricketer) the with the Mohun Bagan Ratna award.
