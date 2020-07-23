ISL becomes first South Asian league to be inducted into the World Leagues Forum

The Indian Super League has been inducted into the World Leagues Forum (WLF), a global recognition that has been granted to a handful of leagues in Asia. The WLF works with leagues of five continents to provide support for national bodies to improve standards and structures in professional football.

The Indian Super League (ISL) has been awarded yet another global recognition as the league has now been inducted into the World Leagues Forum (WLF). With this, the ISL becomes the seventh league from Asia and the first from South Asia to be a part of the elite group which also includes top European leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A. The WLF has members from five continents representing 1200 clubs worldwide and the body works with FIFA on the development of professional football, provide support for national bodies to improve standards and structures in professional football.

"It is an honour for ISL to get a seat at the World Leagues Forum table. This recognition from WLF is a testimony to Indian football's rise on the global stage, and the role that ISL is playing in it. In 2014, when we launched ISL, we had a dream to revolutionize football in India. Every year since then, we have consistently risen the bar and given a world-class platform to our young footballing talent. We look forward to working with WLF to further accelerate the growth of this beautiful game across geographies," said Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of FSDL, as reported by ANI.

On the other hand, the general secretary of WLF, Jerome Perlemuter lauded the ISL for its achievements and asserted that the league is on the path of becoming a major league in Asia. The ISL, now the top-tier league in the country, started only in 2014 and will enter its seventh season later this year.

"It is a great pleasure and an honour to welcome the Indian Super League in the professional football family. The ISL has achieved a lot in recent years and is now on a path to becoming a major league in its region. The World Leagues Forum and its member leagues look forward to sharing experiences with the ISL and contribute to its future development," said Jerome Perlemuter.