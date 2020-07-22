West Ham’s intention is not to sell Declan Rice but to keep him, admits David Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes has confessed that the Hammers have no plan to sell Declan Rice in the near future with the club looking to keep their best starts at the club. The former Chelsea youth star has been on the radar of a few Premier League clubs with him thriving for the London Stadium side.

While West Ham have been a picture of inconsistency over the last few years with the Hammers flirting with the relegation zone despite spending heavily over the summer windows. Nothing proves that as much as their performances this season has and it forced the club to sack Manuel Pellegrini with David Moyes replacing him. But despite the club’s performances, Declan Rice has been their lone shining star this season with Tomas Soucek a close second.

However, Rice’s performances has seen the world sit up and take notice with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham amongst others looking at a potential move. But while David Moyes believes that the England international will be the subject to a few bids in the summer, he admitted that the club have no plan to sell their best stars. Moyes further added that he believes that Rice can achieve great things at the club, with even the potential of becoming West Ham’s captain in the near future.

"I am confident he will be here because he is under contract, but whatever club you are at, even the biggest clubs sell their best players at the right value. My intention is not to sell Declan at all, my intention is to keep him. We can't stop other clubs making offers but I'm guessing you [the media] will speculate, but the truth is we have had no offers for anybody. He is a really good player and I see him helping us, I hope that he sees what we are trying to add which will make him excited about being at West Ham,” Moyes said reported Sky Sports.

"Declan was reassured when he signed a five-year contract, when you do that you decide you are committed to the club. If somebody then turns up and offers you a bundle of cash, that's the club's decision. I think Declan is the future captain of West Ham going forward. When Mark Noble comes to an end I think it will be Declan Rice. We have no intention of letting him go but if it does come it will need to be 'Bank of England' money."