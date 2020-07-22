Reports | Dean Henderson confident of usurping David De Gea’s place at Manchester United

Two high-profile errors in an FA Cup semi-final have placed a spotlight on David De Gea ’s future at the club and things have gone from bad to worse for the goalkeeper. Opta, an elite stats keeping organisation, has revealed that the Spaniard has regressed over the last five years as he’s conceded the same number of goals as the average Premier League keeper. Furthermore, they also revealed that the 29-year-old prevented 14 goals from being scored in the 2017/18 season but that number has dropped to zero over the last years.

That combined with a series of high profile errors this season has had fans and critics alike question why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still sticking with the Spaniard. However, to make things even worse for De Gea, the Times has reported that Dean Henderson believes that he’s good enough to replace the Manchester United number 1 and is considering his future. The report revealed that the 23-year-old is willing to return to Old Trafford but only if Solskjaer gives him assurances that he has a chance of fighting for the number 1 spot.

If not, the Times reported that Henderson is more than willing to look at another loan spell as he is looking to play regular football to compete for the England squad ahead of the 2020 Euros. The Blades want him back for another season and the Times further reported that it is the move that Henderson wants unless a bigger side comes calling. The report also indicated that amidst interest from Chelsea and a few other sides, the Red Devils are set to hand the 23-year-old a new contract with a pay rise on the horizon.