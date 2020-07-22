Club owners need to give managers more to time for club to thrive, asserts Richard Bevan

Richard Bevan, the chief of the League Managers Association, has urged club owners across English football league to give managers more time in the hot seat before sacking them. This comes after Watford sacked their third manager of the season in Nigel Pearson with Hayden Mullins replacing him.

Despite leading them out of the depths of the relegation zone, Watford still opted to sack Nigel Pearson and he joined Javi Garcia and Quique Sanches Flores on the chopping board. The club have placed U23 manager Hayden Mullins in charge of the club in the interim as the search goes on for manager number five. However, whoever does sign for the Hornets will become their 13th permanent boss since Sean Dyche took charge nine years ago and has a few people concerned.

None more so than Richard Bevan, the chief of the League Managers Association, who admitted that club owners need to give managers more time to build something and cited the success of Chris Wilder, Sean Dyche, and Gareth Ainsworth. Bevan confessed that in his opinion “loyalty is the best recipe for success” and that allowing managers the time and freedom to create the right environment could lead to positive results in the future.

"Loyalty is definitely the best recipe for success. I think clear examples of that would be Chris Wilder taking Sheffield United from League One to challenging for Europe places in five seasons. The great job Sean Dyche has done at Burnley. [Wycombe boss] Gareth Ainsworth is the longest serving manager, eight years and promoted to the Championship for the first time in their 137-year history,” Bevan said reported the BBC.

"I would urge owners to take a step back when they're assessing their club very carefully, we don't want boom or bust. Don't leave the manager with a feeling of being in isolation. He needs to create that environment so that all of the club can be the best they can be."