AC Milan hand Stefano Pioli two-year extension after Ralf Rangnick U-turn

AC Milan have handed interim head coach Stefano Pioli a two-year extension to his current deal after they decided not to appoint former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick. The German coach and the Rossoneri had already come to an agreement over a managerial role but the situation has changed.

While AC Milan had hoped that Marco Giampaolo would be their saviour, the club opted to sack the former Sampdoria manager seven games into the season. They instead appointed Stefano Pioli on a contract until the end of the season but after struggles in his first five games, things quickly took shape for the former Inter Milan manager. They’ve stormed out of the gates post the lockdown with the club unbeaten over their last ten games.

That run has seen them beat the likes of AS Roma, Lazio, Juventus and Sassuolo which has seen fans and critics alike warm to Pioli. However, it was expected that former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick would replace the Italian at the end of the season but performances under Pioli has forced the Rossoneri to take a U-turn. Instead, the club has handed the 54-year-old a two-year extension to his current contract which has seen Rangnick issue a statement that confirmed he won’t be signing for the club.

“Milan and I have agreed that it is currently not the right time to be working together. Considering this and the development the squad is undergoing, and the results it is producing, under the current coach, Stefano Pioli, we have decided that I will not take a role at the club,” read the statement.

The club also confirmed the same and added that Pioli will be the head coach on a contract that will expire in June 2022. Pioli confirmed the same and went onto admit that he’s overjoyed and happy at the fact that Milan have opted to keep faith in him but the club need to keep growing. He also added that the two parties are on an “extraordinary path” and will need to keep improving to stay competitive.

"I am happy and proud of the trust I have received from AC Milan. I want to thank everyone, including our fans, who we are really missing at the stadium, but are always close and supportive. As I have said many times, our future is today: we must be focused and determined, be united and play as one. We are at the begining of an extraordinary path. If we keep working this way, we will grow and be more and more competitive,” Pioli told AC Milan’s official website.